Air Canada's John MacLeod Joins Virgin as CCO
Airlines & Airports Air Canada August 29, 2019
Virgin Australia is reorganizing its executive team and is reporting that Air Canada's VP Global Sales John MacLeod has been named Chief Commercial Officer.
According to stories posted on Flight Gobal, and Reuters MacLeod will replace acting CCO Merren Macarthur as of October 8.
MacLeod has previously held roles at Virgin America, Air New Zealand and Alaska Airlines.
More to come.
