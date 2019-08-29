Last updated: 08:20 AM ET, Thu August 29 2019

Air Canada's John MacLeod Joins Virgin as CCO

August 29, 2019

Air Canada's John MacLeod
Air Canada's John MacLeod

Virgin Australia is reorganizing its executive team and is reporting that Air Canada's VP Global Sales John MacLeod has been named Chief Commercial Officer.

According to stories posted on Flight Gobal, and Reuters MacLeod will replace acting CCO Merren Macarthur as of October 8.

MacLeod has previously held roles at Virgin America, Air New Zealand and Alaska Airlines.

More to come.

