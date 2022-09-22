Air Company Deploys First-Ever Renewable Jet Fuel Derived From CO2
Air Company, the world’s leading carbon utilization company, which specializes in synthesizing carbon-negative alcohols and fuels, today introduced its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) product made from captured carbon dioxide CO2.
The significance of this innovative climate-friendly technology, distributed under the name ‘AIRMADE SAF’ is evidenced by the commitments made by multiple global aviation partners to purchase over 1 million gallons of AIRMADE SAF; including JetBlue, Virgin Atlantic and Boom Supersonic, among others.
The United States Air Force (USAF) has already launched its partnership with Air Company and completed a first-of-its-kind, unmanned flight powered entirely by AIRMADE SAF’s 100-percent unblended CO2-derived jet fuel.
These pledges highlight the excitement that’s being generated by Air Company’s timely technological advancement, as well as evidencing the strength of the company’s current operation and its future potential. This groundbreaking technology stands to have global applications and immediate impact, as well as holding significant future implications, especially given the energy industry’s current levels of fuel production and consumption. Air Company’s completely renewable fuels are unique in that they directly address the world’s fossil fuel dependency, which is the principal cause of climate change.
Altogether, the aviation sector is responsible for two to three percent of the world’s C02 emissions and is widely thought of as one of the most difficult industries to decarbonize. With AIRMADE SAF and its future innovations, Air Company and its industry partners aim to alleviate that environmental impact in a significant way. Its technology uses a circular process that could potentially reduce sector emissions by more than 1 billion metric tons of CO2 each year.
To make AIRMADE SAF, the company applies the same propriety technology, which mimics the natural process of photosynthesis, that’s used to create its consumer ethanol. Air Company also relied on renewable electricity in developing and deploying its novel, single-step process for CO2-derived fuel production. Further technical details on the process are available in a white paper that was published this year in the journal ACS Energy Letters.
"Our goal as an organization has always been to expand into industries where our technology will have the largest impact and the most CO2 reduction," Gregory Constantine, CEO and Co-Founder of Air Company, said in a statement. "We have been quietly working on this innovation, and we're proud to debut this SAF technology and commercialization in partnership with some of the most impactful and innovative companies in the world. The aviation industry is a leading contributor to excess CO2 in our atmosphere, and with this announcement, we and our partners aim to create a direct pathway towards a seismic shift away from legacy fossil-fuel-based production in a cost-effective manner. We're excited about the future and anticipate seeing more partners commit to phasing out fossil fuel use and decarbonizing aviation altogether."
