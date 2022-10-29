Air Connection Between Mexico and Central America Improves
Airlines & Airports Alberto Lozano October 29, 2022
In 2022, TagAirlines, the flag carrier of Guatemala, will carry more than 295,000 passengers, representing a growth of 169 percent compared to 2021, reinforcing its role in the strategic air bridge between southern Mexico and Central America.
Offering corporate route options in the region, TagAirlines participated in Merida, the capital city of Yucatan, in the Annual Convention of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (CANACINTRA for its acronym in Spanish).
"TagAirlines is an ally for companies in their business trips since it offers a regional connection that covers a wide network of destinations in five countries: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Belize, and Mexico, with more than 25 daily flights and a fleet of more than 20 aircraft," said Marcela Toriello, President of TagAirlines.
During her participation in the business forum, one of the most important for the industrial sector, she stressed that TagAirlines is living in a new era with the relaunch of the brand and the strengthening of its air fleet, which will allow it to reach more destinations in Central America and southern Mexico.
Marcela Toriello assured that the company reaffirms its commitment to its passengers to promote business, travel, and tourism development.
She detailed the main aspects of the new era of the company, including the incorporation into the fleet of ATR 72 aircraft, considered the most efficient, ecological, and safe in the market, which will allow the company to continue with the strategy to expand air connectivity in Central America and southern Mexico, and maintain the current service and comfort for passengers.
TagAirlines participated in a meeting between members of the Chamber of Industry of Guatemala (CIG) with representatives of CANACINTRA and the mayor of the city of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, who recognized the initiative of TagAirlines to carry out air operations in the state, bringing commercial and business benefits between companies in Guatemala and Yucatan.
The so called “new era of TagAirlines” comprises alliances with commercial partners and new products, with a fare scheme that adapts to each type of traveler with the best options (Light Fare, Flexi Fare, and Plus Fare). It also includes a renewal of the airline's image and new uniforms for the crew, designed by the firm Saúl E. Méndez, a fashion reference in Guatemala, who has inprinted a touch of his own style.
“TagAirlines is the flag carrier of Guatemala that, for 60 years, has kept a firm commitment to air connectivity and the region's development, allowing it to gain the trust of both passengers and business partners”, said Marcela Toriello.
This year alone, TagAirlines will carry more than 295,000 passengers, representing a growth of 169 percent, in comparison to 2021.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Agent Academy Helps You Focus on Florida at a Crucial Time
-
For more information on Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Belize, Mexico
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Alberto Lozano
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS