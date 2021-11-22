Air France Expanding Guadeloupe Access from Montreal, New York
Airlines & Airports Brian Major November 22, 2021
Air France officials announced the launch of expanded service to Guadeloupe from Montreal and New York beginning this month.
Air France will fly once a week between Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport and Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport weekly beginning November 23, with flights departing Tuesdays from Guadeloupe to Montreal and Montreal-to-Guadeloupe return flights departing Wednesdays.
A second weekly flight, departing Fridays from Guadeloupe and Saturdays from Montreal, will be added to the schedule on December 6. “Air France is excited to connect North American travelers to get to the Caribbean,” said Eric Caron, Air France-KLM’s senior vice president and general manager of North America.
Air France will also fly twice weekly to Guadeloupe from New York’s JFK International Airport beginning November 24, with flights from Guadeloupe departing Wednesdays and Saturdays and New York departures scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays.
Air France is offering fully modifiable tickets for travel through June 30, 2022 on purchases made on or before January 31, 2022. Customers can modify their reservation free of charge or request a refundable credit voucher if they no longer wish to travel.
Guadeloupe remains open to visitors despite recent public protests against COVID-19 measures. Media reports say 36 percent of Guadeloupe citizens have received a first coronavirus vaccination shot.
