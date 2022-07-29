Last updated: 10:12 AM ET, Fri July 29 2022

Air France to Add Nonstop Service Between Paris and New York-Newark Liberty This Winter

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz July 29, 2022

Air France airplane. (photo via Air France)

Air France announced it will be adding a non-stop daily flight between Paris’s Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport and New York’s New York Liberty International (EWG) airport beginning December 12, 2022.

The daily schedule is as follows: the first flight will leave Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 12:30 and arrive at 15:00 (or 3:00 p.m.); the next flight will leave New York-Newark Liberty at 17:05 (or 5:05 p.m.) and arrive in Paris at 6:05 a.m. the following day.

The route will be operated by Boeing 777-200 planes with a 280-seat capacity, with 40 in Business, 24 in Premium Economy and 216 in Economy.

The new route will increase capacity between Paris and New York City, which already has six daily non-stop flights between Charles de Gaulle and John F. Kennedy (JFK) International airport. Newark Liberty is the second largest international airport in the city, located 18 miles from Manhattan and had enjoyed service with Air France until 2012.

The Newark Liberty airport is the 18th destination Air France is servicing this winter. Other major cities in which its routes are located include Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Cancun and more.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
