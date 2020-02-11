Air Italy Suspends Operations, Airline to be Liquidated
Airlines & Airports TravelPulse Staff February 11, 2020
Air Italy has shut down operations. According to AirLive, effective immediately as of February 11, 2020, all Air Italy flights will be operated by other carriers at the times and on the days previously scheduled.
All passengers who booked flights (outward or return) after 25 February 2020 will be re-protected or fully refunded.
All scheduled flights (outward or return) up to and including 25 February 2020 (including the first departures on the morning of 26 February 2020 of domestic flights to Malpensa and from Male and Dakar airports) will be regularly operated, without any changes to the original scheduled dates and times and on the same flight conditions.
Passengers will be able to fly using their ticket. Alternatively, passengers can always opt for a full ticket refund.
