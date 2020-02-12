Last updated: 03:33 PM ET, Wed February 12 2020

Air New Zealand Offers Valentine’s Day Fare Sale

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff February 12, 2020

Air New Zealand Dreamliner in flight
PHOTO: Air New Zealand Dreamliner in flight. (Photo via Air New Zealand)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by booking a trip with Air New Zealand.

The airline is inviting passengers to “pair up with a loved one” and take advantage of exclusive discounts during its 72-hour Valentine’s Day sale.

Travelers can take 25 percent off two tickets in Premium Economy or Business Premier for flights from the U.S. to Australia, the Cook Islands or London.

Air New Zealand flies to several cities in Australia from the U.S., including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Cairns, Perth and more. Flights are offered from the carrier’s several North American hubs, including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Honolulu, Vancouver, Houston and starting in October, Newark.

The sale runs through February 14 and is good for travel departures on February 15 to October 15, 2020, and for return flights through October 24, 2020.

Use promo code V25 when booking.

