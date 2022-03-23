Last updated: 09:36 AM ET, Wed March 23 2022

Air New Zealand To Launch New Direct Flight From US

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz March 23, 2022

Marlborough Sounds New Zealand, New Zealand, Air New Zealand
Marlborough Sounds, New Zealand. (photo via Rob Suisted)

Following last week’s announcement that New Zealand will reopen to quarantine-free travel for international tourists beginning May 1, Air New Zealand announces it will expand nonstop connectivity between the country and the U.S. with its first flight from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York beginning September 17, 2022.

The new nonstop flight will operate three times each week between JFK and Auckland International Airport with its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Each flight will depart from JFK at 9:55 p.m. on one of the world’s longest nonstop flights, clocking in at 17.5 hours going to New Zealand and just over 16 hours going back to New York.

The in-flight experience will offer more Premium-class seats to enhance traveler comfort during the mostly nighttime long-haul flight. With teas and entertainment curated to provide a more restful sleep, Premium-class travelers can enjoy a relaxing flying experience. Before descending into New Zealand, travelers will wake up with a fresh brunch and a Kiwi flat white coffee.

“The US has always been a key market for us, and this new route cements our commitment to growing opportunities for tourism between the two countries,” said Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran. “In the six years leading up to Covid, the US visitor numbers to New Zealand doubled so we expect our much-awaited non-stop service to be incredibly strong year-round.”

Air New Zealand is a strong partner with United Airlines, so travelers can easily find flights heading towards JFK from several other airports along the East Coast or in the Midwest.

The aircraft will offer 215 Economy seats, 13 Economy Skycouches, 27 Business-class seats and 33 in Premium Economy.

NYC & Company, the official DMO and convention and visitors bureau for the city, applauded the new flight announcement, planning to launch advertising in both Australia and New Zealand next month to help increase travel to the city.

“New York City is open for business and ready to welcome visitors from all over the world. There could be no better time for Air New Zealand to commence their new non-stop service between Auckland and New York City this September, and to partner on our It’s Time for New York City campaign in these critically important markets,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

For more information about the flight, which is on-sale now, please visit Air New Zealand.

