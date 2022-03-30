Air Tahiti Nui Launches Direct Flights from Seattle
March 30, 2022
The Pacific Northwest is a little bit closer to French Polynesia. Air Tahiti Nui has announced it will launch direct service between the islands and Seattle in October.
Travelers can enjoy nonstop flights between Pappeete (PPT and Seattle (SEA) onboard Air Tahiti Nui's Boeing 787-9 Tahitian Dreamliner service starting on October 4, 2022.
“North America is a key market for our destination. When we decided to open a second gateway on the West Coast, Seattle was a natural answer for us,” said Mathieu Bechonnet, Air Tahiti Nui managing director. “I would like to thank our partners at Alaska Airlines and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their warm welcome and support in making this happen.”
SEA welcomed the news of the new service to French Polynesia.
“Seattle is honored to be only the second U.S. destination for Air Tahiti Nui,” said Lance Lyttle, SEA Airport Managing Director. “We’re excited that Seattleites will now have yet another magical destination to explore, whether that’s Tahiti itself or other nearby islands like Bora Bora or Moorea.”
The airline partnered with Alaska Airlines for the new route as part of a strategic development that offers the “Tiare” company enhanced access to the North American market, in particular the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia.
The two airlines have established reciprocal agreements on air miles, allowing Alaska Airlines customers to use and earn Mileage Plan miles with Air Tahiti Nui and Air Tahiti Nui's Club Tiare members can use miles with Alaska Airlines.
