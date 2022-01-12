Air Tahiti Nui Launches Two Seasonal Sales
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz January 12, 2022
Air Tahiti Nui, the leading airline for French Polynesia, has launched two seasonal sales, including vacation package savings, with packages beginning as low as $1,248 including airfare.
The first of the two sales is the Valentine’s Day sale, available to book now through February 13, 2022. Couples can enjoy a special four-night, five-day vacation package with included airfare from Los Angeles to Tahiti with a choice of two resorts for travel between February 5 and March 24, 2022. The vacation package with accommodations at the new Hilton Hotel Tahiti begins at $1,448, while the package with accommodations at the Manava (Te Moana) Tahiti Resort begins at $1,248.
Travelers looking to travel to French Polynesia a bit later in the year can take advantage of Air Tahiti Nui’s second sale, the Dreams of Paradise sale, available for booking now through March 12, 2022 for travel through November 30, 2022.
Travelers have the option of choosing five-night to seven-night vacation packages, including roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles, including deluxe vacation package options at luxury resorts like the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort. Another package includes a five-night stay at the Manava Beach Resort & Spa for $1,898.
Other vacation packages include stays at the best of French Polynesia’s resorts, including the Sofitel Hotel Moorea Resort, Intercontinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort and the Hotel Kia Ora Resort & Spa.
All vacation packages in both sales include roundtrip flights from Los Angeles to Papeete in economy class; transfers to and from the accommodation of choice; inter-island flights or ferries if needed; free breakfasts and more.
“We are excited to collaborate with our tour operator partners to offer incredible vacation packages for travelers to experience the beauty of the Islands of Tahiti and our Tahitian Dreamliners,” said Nicholas Panza, Vice President Americas at Air Tahiti Nui. “We’ve also increased our capacity with our flight schedule as we continue to see a strong demand in bookings and look forward to a promising spring and year ahead.”
