Air Tahiti Nui Offering Round-Trip Airfare Packages from $698

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz November 22, 2022

Dreamliner, Air Tahiti Nui
Dreamliner, Air Tahiti Nui. (photo courtesy Air Tahiti Nui)

Air Tahiti Nui is offering a “Give the Gift of Paradise” offer with special airfare and excursion packages beginning at $698 per person when travelers book now through December 31, 2022.

The Moana Economy Package begins at $698 and includes roundtrip airfare to Papeete (PPT) from Los Angeles (LAX) or Seattle (SEA) in economy class, as well as a 4X4 Safari tour with Moorea Explorer for those who book two or more flights, and a roundtrip ferry from Tahiti to Moorea.

Travelers can also purchase the Moana Premium Economy Package, which begins at $1,949 per person and offers Moana Premium Economy class seating, the choice of a jet ski tour or an ATV quad tour with Moorea Explorer when two or more flights are booked, as well as a roundtrip ferry from Tahiti to Moorea.

Travelers can book the deal for travel from January 7, 2023 through March 31, 2023.

All fares include a free check-in bag, complimentary inflight entertainment, a choice of meals and alcoholic beverages, and a pillow and blanket.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
