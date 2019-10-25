Air Unlimited Announces Vacation Destinations in Bahamas
WHY IT RATES: While not all travelers may realize it, the Bahamas is still welcoming visitors to explore its beautiful islands, many of which remain unaffected from Hurricane Dorian. Not only are these islands open for business but visiting them could play a role in the recovery of the Bahamas as a whole. —Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Air Unlimited, a boutique airline based in Central Florida, announces flights to North Eleuthera, a Bahamian hotspot known for its endless pineapple fields and scenic pink sand beaches.
This tropical destination, fortunately, saw only minimal effects from Hurricane Dorian and is welcoming visitors with open arms to help boost the Bahamas’ tourism industry and support its impacted neighbors in the Abaco Islands. Now, travelers headed to North Eleuthera can book with Air Unlimited for a unique, hassle-free flight experience aboard a luxury aircraft, such as its nine-seat King Air 200.
“Since the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Air Unlimited has and will continue to support and stand with the Bahamas during their time of need and will find various ways to help the islands in rebuilding and recovery efforts,” said Mark Neubauer, co-founder, and pilot at Air Unlimited. “In addition to our relief missions serving the Abacos, we’re now inviting everyday travelers to experience North Eleuthera as a way to stimulate the Bahamas’ tourism industry and revive their economy. Our hearts are with everyone impacted by this storm, and we hope to play our part in restoring these communities.”
Eleuthera is home to Spanish Wells and Harbour Island, two charming settlements that pack world-class amenities into a small-town atmosphere.
These family-friendly destinations offer something for everyone to enjoy from high-end resorts to quaint cottages and miles of stunning beaches. Now, travelers can pre-book a flight to North Eleuthera with Air Unlimited for trips beginning as early as November 15.
Guests arrive to the airline’s private hangar, receive free valet parking, experience a quick check-in and are permitted up to 40 pounds of luggage at no extra charge. Travelers can book a trip to North Eleuthera through the Air Unlimited website and soon will be able to book through popular booking sites Expedia, Travelocity and Orbitz – thanks to the airline’s new booking tool, TakeFlight.
In addition to these island getaways, Air Unlimited offers Abaco relief missions through its charter flights – an operation that quickly mobilized after Hurricane Dorian and continues to bring crucial items, personnel and property owners to the affected areas.
For more information about Air Unlimited or to book a flight, visit flyairunlimited.com.
SOURCE: Air Unlimited press release
