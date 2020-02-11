Airbus Unveils Space-Age Blended Wing Aircraft at Singapore Air Show
February 11, 2020
At the Singapore Air Show, running today through February 16, 2020, major aviation manufacturer Airbus rolled out a proof-of-concept, scale model of its futuristic, aerodynamic aircraft design that’s potentially poised to revolutionize the industry.
A product of its research-and-development arm, Airbus’ latest aircraft demonstrator, dubbed ‘MAVERIC’ (Model Aircraft for Validation and Experimentation of Robust Innovative Controls), actualizes what the company calls a “blended-wing body” design, which it believes could be a game-changer for commercial aircraft development.
A small-scale, remote-controlled aircraft demonstrator, MAVERIC measures approximately six feet long and nine feet wide and was being developed under wraps since 2017.
Airbus discussed in its statement that the MAVERIC demonstrator began testing in June 2019, and CNN reported that tests will continue through mid-2020.
Its uniquely aerodynamic, blended-wing body construction promises to cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent as compared to single-aisle aircraft currently in service. It could also potentially allow for the incorporation of new, and future, types of propulsion systems and integrations.
Not only does MAVERIC structurally represent a complete departure from the “tube-and-wing” architecture of traditional airplanes, but its radically different layout could also open up a whole new realm of possibilities for cabin configuration and, therefore, passenger experience.
“Airbus is leveraging emerging technologies to pioneer the future of flight. By testing disruptive aircraft configurations, Airbus is able to evaluate their potential as viable future products,” Jean-Brice Dumont, EVP Engineering Airbus, wrote in an online statement. “Although there is no specific timeline for entry-into-service, this technological demonstrator could be instrumental in bringing about change in commercial aircraft architectures for an environmentally sustainable future for the aviation industry.”
In conjunction with the MAVERIC demonstrator, Airbus also featured a series of design renderings on display at the 2020 Singapore Air Show, which imagine what the passenger experience might look like onboard a blended-wing aircraft, should the radical design ever be put into production.
