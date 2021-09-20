Last updated: 10:14 AM ET, Mon September 20 2021

Airfare Prices to Europe Hit Five-Year Low This Fall

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz September 20, 2021

Aerial view of Madrid, Spain
Aerial view of Madrid, Spain. (photo via Eloi_Omella/E+)

Since the EU’s new travel advisory that began August 30, airfare from the U.S. to Europe has reached its lowest rates in the past five years, according to Hopper’s Travel to Europe Report, which analyzes data from its app to reveal search trends, booking data and more.

The report has also noticed that searches for flights from the U.S. to destinations in Europe have risen 14 percent week-over-week as we head into the fall shoulder season, when interest in travel, especially internationally, typically declines. Bookings have also increased as a result, though the majority of Americans are still traveling domestically or to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Certain cities have seen the biggest price drops, but individuals flying round-trip to Europe can expect average rates of less than $600, even lower than March 2020’s average rates, which were at $750 round-trip.

The largest price drops include cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Helsinki, Athens, Milan, Dublin and more. A flight to Madrid is averaging $427 round-trip, a decrease of 31 percent from 2020’s prices. Flights to Barcelona can be had for $487, while travelers can fly round-trip to Dublin for $495.

Many of these places also happen to be the destinations that Americans are most interested in traveling to, but a large factor driving these prices lower are each country’s entry requirements and restrictions, which have tightened, sometimes considerably, since the EU’s recommendation to reconsider allowing citizens of the U.S. to enter their countries for nonessential purposes.

However, it's still possible to enter and enjoy a trip to these places, provided travelers seeking a last-minute international getaway are fully vaccinated and comply with all entry requirements.

Please click here to read the full Travel to Europe Report.

