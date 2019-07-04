Last updated: 04:33 PM ET, Thu July 04 2019

Airline Apologizes For Racial Video

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 04, 2019

Alitalia airline
PHOTO: Alitalia is under fire for using an actor in blackface to portray former President Obama. (photo courtesy Flickr/BriYYZ)

Italian airline Alitalia made a huge faux pas that it is now apologizing for.

The carrier was touting its new route between Rome and Washington D.C. with a marketing video that depicted an interview with an actor portraying former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The actor appeared to be in blackface and Alitalia received immediate backlash.

The reaction prompted Alitalia to apologize and completely scrub the video from all outlets, including social media.

"Alitalia deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the promotional video on our Washington route," Alitalia said in a statement. "It has since been removed. For our company, respect for everyone is mandatory, it was never our intention to hurt anyone and we will learn from what has happened."

According to CNN, blackface refers to darkening one's complexion using paint or makeup. In the United States, the racist practice has its roots in 19th-century minstrel shows but it also appeared in Europe.

