Last updated: 07:45 PM ET, Fri July 19 2019

Airline Defends Dragging Passenger From Plane

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff July 19, 2019

Bucharest airport sign
PHOTO: Bucharest airport (photo courtesy PashaIgnatov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Shocking footage shows an airline passenger being forcibly removed from Romanian airline Tarom.

The incident took place before takeoff on a flight from Bucharest to Cairo. A couple seated in emergency exit rows refused to leave the aircraft.

Reports in the Independent suggest that there was a series of events that led to the husband being forcibly removed, starting with the refusal to remove bags stowed under their exit row seats and that the wife was not able to speak Romanian or English, which is another requirement for exit row seating.

The man refused to leave the aircraft after being asked and the woman was accused of spitting on a flight attendant.

Passenger Viorica Hagagg, who was onboard the plane, captured the dragging incident and posted the footage to Facebook.

The airline defends its actions and says it acted in this manner to adhere to European regulations, but also says that it regrets the incident.

In a statement, Tarom said that it couldn’t allow a passenger to “endanger the safety and security of other passengers.”

For more information on Romania

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
President Donald Trump

Top Airline Executives Meet With US President Donald Trump

American Airlines Boosting Service for College Football Season

American Airlines CEO Issues Statement Following White House Meeting with President Trump

Children Detained at Chicago Airport

Flight Attendant Union President Says Airplane Seats are 'Torture Chamber'

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS