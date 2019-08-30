Airline Director Fired Over Fat-Shaming Cabin Crew
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 30, 2019
An executive with LOT Polish Airlines was fired this week after making some questionable and disparaging comments about the cabin crew on her British Airways flight.
Katarzyna Richter, Operations Director for LOT Polish Airlines Cabin Crew, reportedly was terminated after making the comments in a Facebook post. Richter was also believed to have taken pictures of her colleagues.
Translated into English, screen grabs of the post read: "Today, my attention was drawn to grooming and appearance of British Airways cabin crew members, unpolished shoes, holes in tights, too tight uniform, double chin, rotten and uneven teeth, messy hairstyle."
The post shocked BA employees, who told The Sun newspaper that Richter was “a disgrace” and “must be sacked (fired) for fat-shaming BA crew.”
In a statement to the newspaper, British Airways defended its staff.
“We are proud of our cabin crew and the exceptional service they deliver to our customers every day,” an airline spokeswoman said.
LOT Polish Airlines released a statement saying Richter “crossed the ethical legal boundaries.”
Richter removed the post and issued an apology.
“I would like to apologise very much to the British Airways crew and to everyone affected by I regret my behaviour – I should not judge the competence and appearance of employees of another line I’m sorry again,” she wrote.
