Last updated: 10:17 AM ET, Wed January 12 2022

Airline Passenger Breaches Cockpit, Causes Damage

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli January 12, 2022

American Airlines pilots at the controls in cockpit
American Airlines pilots at the controls in cockpit. (photo via American Airlines)

A passenger on an American Airlines flight scheduled to fly from Honduras to Miami was able to breach the cockpit and cause enough damage to cancel the flight and force the carrier to change equipment.

Naughty Passengers
The scary incident took place Tuesday, January 11.

The unidentified man was able to enter the open cockpit door during the boarding process in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

"A customer entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft,” American Airlines said in a statement to The Hill. “Crew members intervened, and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement.”

This was just the latest incident among thousands that have taken place over the last year involving unruly passengers.

According to ABC News correspondent Sam Sweeney, the passenger did ‘extensive damage’ to the cockpit, including to the flight controls. That forced American to fly in a replacement plane, which departed late Tuesday night.

“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," the airline said.

