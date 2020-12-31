Last updated: 09:58 AM ET, Thu December 31 2020

Airline Ticket Sales on the Rise

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 31, 2020

Airplanes lining up to land at sunset
PHOTO: Airplanes lining up to land at sunset. (photo via AndrewSoundarajan/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

For the third consecutive week – no doubt boosted by the holiday time period – airline ticket sales were up compared to the same time period last year, according to the Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC).

The transaction count for the seven days that ended Dec. 27 was down 63.8 percent from a year earlier, an improvement from the 66.1 percent year-over-year dip in agency ticket transactions for the week ending Dec. 20.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Cinderella

gallery icon Walt Disney World in 2020: A Year in Review and a Look Ahead

Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.

gallery icon 10 Key Travel Advisories Announced in December 2020

travel savings

gallery icon 2021 Travel Trends: What Travelers Need to Know For the New Year

American flag flying on the downtown Fayetteville square. (Photo via blazenimages / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon 50 US Cities Worth Exploring in 2021

While still way off from 2019 numbers, the nearly 64 percent reduction is the best number achieved by travel agencies since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The boost was also likely triggered by the rollout almost three weeks ago of the two coronavirus vaccines that could be easing some concerns among the flying public about traveling on a plane again.

Air ticket volume was of a larger 76.4 percent for the week ending Sunday, Dec. 26, but that amount of money spent is also likely a reflection not just of far fewer sales, Travel Weekly said, but also of depressed ticket prices. Still, that number also improved from the previous week, when sales volume in the agency channel was off 80.1 percent year over year, ARC figures show.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago

United Airlines Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat

United Airlines

Passenger Flees JFK Airport After TSA Finds Loaded Gun

American Foresees Flying Less Than Half of 2019 Schedule Through February

Alaska Airlines Announces Revisions to Its Service Animal Policy

737 MAX Completes First US Flight in Nearly Two Years

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS