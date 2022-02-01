Airlines Add Flights From Cincinnati for Super Bowl LVI
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli February 01, 2022
Hey, there are seats still available to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13! According to TicketMaster, a seat in Section 522 at the very top of the stadium starts at $5,276.
Each. Not kidding.
Fortunately, at least getting to Los Angeles should be significantly less expensive for fans of the Cincinnati Bengals, who will make their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years when they face the Los Angeles Rams.
Airlines based at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) have added flights to accommodate what is expected to be thousands of Bengals fans flying to Los Angeles.
Cincinnati, getting to and from #TheBigGame just got easier. We added 12 new nonstop flights between @CVGairport and @flyLAXairport. #RuleTheJungle https://t.co/TcIsYvjDZ9 pic.twitter.com/8cBcTPdowF— United Airlines (@united) January 31, 2022
United Airlines has added 12 new nonstop flights between CVG Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) starting with five flights from Cincinnati to L.A. on Friday, February 11 and a sixth on Saturday morning, February 12, at 9 a.m.
On the return trip from LAX to CVG, the first of six flights leave on Sunday night, February 13 at 11 p.m. PST. There are five more flights back to Cincy on Monday, February 14.
According to WXIX Fox 19 in Cincinnati, Delta and American will also increase flights out of CVG for the big game. In fact, American is really playing to the home crowd – it will create a special Flight No. 9 in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who in only his second year as a pro has led the team to the ultimate game.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
For more information on United Airlines, Cincinnati
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS