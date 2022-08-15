Last updated: 11:05 AM ET, Mon August 15 2022

Airlines are Limiting European Travel for Employees

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli August 15, 2022

PHOTO: Travel to London by flight (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Plane over London. (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

One of the advantages of being an airline employee is the discounts on travel. And for some carriers, that courtesy even extends to workers’ families and friends.

Not this summer.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Apple Leisure Group, Sergio Rascón, Vice President of Development

Apple Leisure Group Announces New Vice President of Development

United Airlines plane.

United Airlines to Launch New Business Travel Program and Website

Dad and son on a road trip.

More Than Half of US Adults Will Travel Labor Day Weekend

Museo Frida Kahlo shows visitors the intimate life of this great Mexican artist. (Photo via Casa Frida Kahlo).

Seven Can't-Miss Museums in Mexico

Due to the unprecedented travel chaos at airports as well as staffing shortages that have resulted in numerous delays and cancellations, airlines are quietly discouraging their employees from using their perks for European travel, according to CNBC.

It's an effort to lessen the overcrowding and problems at airports, which have been so bad that Delta Air Lines even sent an empty plane to London last month just to retrieve passengers' luggage.

And, well, let’s also not discount the fact that trans-Atlantic flights are moneymakers for airlines. At a time when carriers are just coming out of the financial stranglehold of the pandemic the last two years, the last thing you want to do is give away free seats to Europe.

“Many European airports are experiencing overcrowding, significant delays and passenger caps, greatly limiting non-rev departure availability,” American Airlines said in a message to staff on August 5 that was seen by CNBC.

American and United have already blocked workers from using their heavily discounted "buddy" passes for family and friends to travel to London. American’s edict runs until mid-September.

And it’s not just London and it’s not just American and United. CNBC reported that JetBlue Airways temporarily halted standby pass travel, including for staff, between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Guayaquil, Ecuador's Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport due to "heavy flight and bag load."

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on American Airlines, United Airlines, Europe

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
standing in handcuffs

Apple AirTag Foils Airline Worker Accused of Stealing Luggage

Airfare Prices Fell Again Last Month, Expected to Continue Dropping Into Autumn

JetBlue To Cut 37 Flights From Its Route Schedule

Alaska Airlines Offers Hawaiian Military Vets Free Flight to Washington, DC

Video Shows Physical Confrontation That Led To Airline Worker's Suspension

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS