Airlines Issuing Travel Waivers Ahead of Northeast Storm
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 16, 2019
A coastal storm heading toward the Northeast United States has resulted in airlines across the region issuing travel advisories through Thursday.
According to Weather.com, the jet stream is driving a cold front and low-pressure system from the Great Lakes toward the East Coast Wednesday, which has resulted in soaking rain and strong winds from the mid-Atlantic states to New England.
The storm system will also get a jolt of energy as a second area of low pressure forms near the East Coast and intensifies as it moves toward New England Wednesday night and Thursday.
A Northeast storm will intensify quickly tonight, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, but little snow. https://t.co/npfowc0AM2 pic.twitter.com/vvGekpUBQV— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 16, 2019
Quick hitting coastal storm in the Northeast today-tomorrow will bring heavy rain (1-3+ inches) and strong wind gusts (40-60+mph). pic.twitter.com/dDRFPydTbO— Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) October 16, 2019
As a result of the impending storm and the likely air traffic control and routing delays, Delta Air Lines has issued a travel advisory for airports in Boston, Hartford, New York City, Newark, Providence and more for Thursday.
Impacted travelers flying with Delta will be eligible to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a change fee. Other carriers have issued similar travel advisories and will waive change fees, including American Airlines and United Airlines.
In total, rainfall is expected to reach one-to-three inches from the eastern mid-Atlantic to much of New England, with the Hudson Valley and New England possibly experiencing as much as five inches of rain and localized flooding.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS