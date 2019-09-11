Airlines Pay Tribute to September 11 Victims
Airlines recognized the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks with tributes to victims on websites and Twitter accounts.
United CEO Oscar Munoz posted a message on the airline’s website recalling the tragic terrorist attack.
“I know each of us in the United family marks this difficult moment in our own way,” wrote Munoz. “Still, we all share a common commitment to honor how our brothers and sisters left us and also celebrate what they gave to us during their lives. We remember their professionalism and heroism. We cherish their camaraderie and friendship. We carry with us the examples they set forth, especially in the heroism and bravery displayed by so many on that terrible day. Above all, we understand a simple truth: While thousands of our fellow human beings lost their lives in New York City, Arlington and Shanksville, the attacks of September 11th were aimed at all people of peace and goodwill, everywhere. They were attacks on the values that make life worth living, as well as the shared purpose that make us proud of what we do as members of the United family: connecting people and uniting the world.”
United also posted a separate remembrance to Twitter, which linked to the statement: "We all share a common commitment to honor how our brothers and sisters left us on September 11, 2001, while also celebrating what they gave to us during their lives,” read the tweet.
Remembering and honoring, always. https://t.co/jec2AbY46M pic.twitter.com/l5mLTYshtF— United Airlines (@united) September 11, 2019
American Airlines, which, like United, lost a plane in the September 11 attacks, posted a tribute to Twitter.
“Today, we honor the lives and legacies of our colleagues, family members and loved ones the world lost 18 years ago,” said the tweet.
Sept. 11, 2001 – we will never forget. pic.twitter.com/2J08PtVZrB— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) September 11, 2019
Southwest Airlines recognized the solemn day with a simple tweet of #NeverForget.
#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/xmdHWoPcqK— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 11, 2019
JetBlue also marked the September 11 anniversary with a simple statement that we will not forget.
“Yesterday, today, tomorrow, we remember.”
In our hearts and on our minds. pic.twitter.com/aDXwaUC2iz— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) September 11, 2019
