Airlines Send Letter Asking for Stimulus Money Sooner Than Later
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 30, 2020
Well, that didn’t take long.
Not even three days after President Trump signed the stimulus package into law on Friday, U.S. airlines want that $50 billion more sooner than later.
Airlines Asking Laid Off Flight Attendants to Work in Medical...Airlines & Airports
Hawaii Ceases Tourism Amid PandemicDestination & Tourism
Florida Governor Suspends Vacation RentalsHotel & Resort
Caribbean Countries Increase COVID-19 RestrictionsImpacting Travel
The CEOs of American, Delta, United, Alaska, JetBlue, Southwest and Hawaiian airlines, as well as three cargo and package carriers, wrote a letter to the U.S. Treasury Dept. asking the feds to move quickly to release the $25 billion in grants and $25 billion in loans, according to Reuters.
The letter suggested the loans be divided by each passenger carrier’s pro-rata share of “system available seat miles” for 2019 operations. For cargo carriers, which will receive $8 billion, the letters said the loans should be divided by “revenue ton-miles” for 2019 operations.
The airlines stressed in the letter “that we are speaking with one voice when we propose these formula allocations.”
But American Airlines said last week that as the carrier that spent more on salaries and benefits than any other airline, it deserves $12 billion of the $50 billion pie.
Whether or not they get that, or whether the entire industry receives its stimulus more sooner than later, remains to be seen.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS