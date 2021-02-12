Alaska Airlines 30 Percent Off Sale for Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts
If your idea of the perfect Valentine’s Day gift is a romantic getaway, but you haven’t quite hammered out the details yet, you’re in luck. Stay in with your sweetie this holiday, but use the weekend to book with Alaska Airlines, which is offering 30 percent off its fares for a very limited time with its “Booking for Love” sale.
The fare sale is valid on coach-class bookings made February 12–14 only, with the window for eligible travel falling between February 25 and May 26, 2021. Unlike other last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts, shipping time isn’t a problem—just book now for both of you to enjoy later.
The 30-percent-off offer is good for anywhere Alaska flies, which means you could select a winter destination like Denver or Bozeman for a partner whose idea of a good time is hitting the slopes and snuggling up by the fire après ski; or you could opt for a sunny beachside spot like Los Cabos or Maui if you’re ready to escape the winter chill or spend the springtime months someplace exotic.
On the Alaska Airlines website, simply enter BOOKING4LOVE into the discount code field and hit “Find Flights” to start your search for eligible itineraries.
Certain terms and conditions, as well as blackout dates, do apply. For most destinations Alaska serves, the 30-percent off sale is valid for travel Mondays–Thursdays (flights on Fridays through Saturdays only qualify for a 10-percent discount). Discounts on travel to Hawaii, Mexico or Costa Rica are valid Sundays through Wednesdays; while travel from Hawaii, Mexico or Costa Rica is valid Tuesdays through Fridays.
For more information, visit alaskaair.com.
