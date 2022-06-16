Alaska Airlines Adding Five New Routes Ahead of Summer
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 16, 2022
Alaska Airlines announced it would launch five routes to new and existing destinations.
The carrier now serves Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Miami International Airport with daily nonstop service from Alaska’s hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The new service will make Alaska the only carrier connecting Cleveland to the Pacific Northwest, with the Northeast Ohio city becoming the third destination the airline will serve in the Buckeye State.
As for the daily nonstop flight between Seattle and Miami, it has become Alaska’s 100th nonstop destination from Seattle. The carrier also provides nonstop service between Seattle and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
In addition, the airline revealed it would grow its presence at Boise Airport with new nonstop flights to both Idaho Falls and Las Vegas. With these additional routes, Alaska will fly an average of 31 daily nonstop departures from Boise to 15 destinations.
“Northeast Ohio, South Florida, southern Idaho – we're flying new routes and heading to new destinations where our guests want to go,” Alaska vice president of network and alliances Brett Catlin said. “We're seeing strong tickets sales for all our new nonstops. That's another indication that so many of us are ready to get out and go places.”
The airline also added a new nonstop flight between Anchorage and Salt Lake City, which launches on June 18. The service brings the total number of nonstop destinations served from Anchorage to 22.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS