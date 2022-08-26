Alaska Airlines Adding New Flights Between Anchorage and Pacific Northwest
Alaska Airlines announced it would add new daily, nonstop service between Everett, Washington, and Anchorage, Alaska, starting on November 30.
Tickets for the flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport are now available on the airline’s official website.
The new nonstop flights will be operated by Alaska Airlines’ sister carrier Horizon Air and become the farthest destination and longest flight the airline will serve from Paine Field.
“We listened to our guests who live and work from north of Seattle to the Canadian border,” Alaska Airlines vice president Brett Catlin said. “They told us one of their top requests is a nonstop flight between Everett and Anchorage.”
Earlier this year, Horizon began operating a new 74,000-square-foot hangar and maintenance facility on the Paine Field property that can accommodate up to four Embraer E175 aircraft.
The E175 features First and Premium Class seats, only window and aisle seating, hundreds of free movies and TV shows, free texting and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.
“There's a significant need and demand to connect workers and businesses in the two regions – from the fishing industry to aviation – in addition to the desire for leisure travel,” Catlin continued. “We're ready to welcome our guests on this new route this fall.”
Alaska Airlines will serve nine destinations from Everett this fall and winter, including Anchorage, Boise, Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Spokane.
