Alaska Airlines Announces Changes to Boeing MAX Order
Alaska Airlines announced plans to adjust its current Boeing 737-9 aircraft order to include the larger 737-10 and longer-range 737-8, which are part of the 737 MAX family of planes.
The additional 737 models will enhance the carrier’s ability to meet market requirements with optimal aircraft size and capability. Before the order alterations, Alaska’s contract with Boeing featured 145 firm orders and options for 737-9 aircraft for delivery between 2021-2026.
The airline now envisions receiving 70 737-9s, 60 737-10s and 15 737-8s for the 145 planes.
“We're excited to add these new 737 models to our fleet and continue our upgauging strategy, which maximizes our revenue opportunity with more seats while reducing unit costs,” Alaska senior vice president Nat Pieper said. “This announcement is a further step in our drive toward a single fleet featuring Boeing aircraft and CFM engines – we are very appreciative of their partnerships.”
Alaska officials said they expect to take delivery of the first 737-8 planes in the second half of 2023 and the first 737-10s in early 2024. The company will use the aircraft to replace the existing Airbus A320 in its fleet, with the new planes offering 20 percent better fuel efficiency and generating 20 percent less carbon emissions per seat.
“The 737 MAX family can meet a broad range of missions, while reducing fuel use, cutting emissions and offering commonality for passengers and crews alike,” Boeing vice president Brad McMullen said. “We look forward to supporting Alaska as they diversify their 737 MAX family with the 737-8 and 737-10.”
The airline also announced all 61 of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft would be refurbished as part of a $20 million investment to brighten, renovate and add conveniences to the cabins, with modifications scheduled to begin in August.
