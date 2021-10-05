Alaska Airlines Announces New Codeshare Agreement With Iberia
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 05, 2021
Alaska Airlines announced a new codeshare agreement with Iberia Airlines that strengthens the existing partnership between the two carriers by providing travelers with exciting and convenient flight options.
The agreement allows passengers on Iberia to book travel and connect to more than 40 routes throughout Alaska's network, starting October 7. The American carrier launched its partnership with the Spanish airline on March 31, the same day it became a member of the oneworld global alliance.
On the West Coast, Iberia has nonstop service between Los Angeles and its Madrid hub and seasonal service between San Francisco and Barcelona, enabling seamless connectivity to the Alaska network beyond both California cities.
“We're thrilled to expand our cooperation with Iberia, one of our newest partners in oneworld,” Alaska Airlines senior vice president Nat Pieper said. “Alaska joined oneworld to efficiently link our network to the world, and this enhanced partnership with Iberia brings Europe one step closer.”
Alaska passengers can also earn and redeem miles with its highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines.
Earlier this summer, Alaska announced it would introduce new touch-free options to keep passengers safe and help curb the possible spread of COVID-19, such as pre-ordering meals, purchasing food and beverages using a stored credit card and printing bag tags to avoid check-in kiosks.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS