Alaska Airlines Brings Back BOGO Deals for Fall
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 19, 2021
Expect to see more of this for the next couple of months.
Alaska Airlines, hoping to boost travel for a fall season that is traditionally weak but perhaps even more so this year due to a surge in COVID-19, is bringing back its ‘buy one get one’ (BOGO) deal.
Here’s the catch – you have until tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 20, to book travel between Oct. 5 and Dec. 15, save for black-out dates on both sides of Thanksgiving from Nov. 18-29.
The "BOGO" ticket offer is good on flights in coach class to more than 120 destinations, including Hawaii, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize and other vacation hotspots, according to USA Today.
Use the Alaska Airlines website to book flights and punch in the code BOGOTIME to get the discount.
For the most part, travel is limited to flights departing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, which are off-peak days for airlines.
Travel to Hawaii, Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize is valid Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Hawaii, Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize is valid Tuesdays through Fridays.
Note that on the BOGO ticket, or the discounted fare, passengers must still pay taxes on that ticket.
