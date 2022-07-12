Last updated: 09:34 AM ET, Tue July 12 2022

Alaska Airlines Celebrates 90 Years by Giving Employees 90,000 Miles for Travel

Alaska Airlines employees pose with their 90,000 mile vouchers. (photo via Ingrid Barrentine)

Alaska Airlines is celebrating ninety years of flying passengers around the world by giving all its employees 90,000 miles to fly anywhere in the world.

Alaska Airlines miles never expire. Travelers who use them can also redeem them for flights on twenty oneworld partners, like British Airways, Qatar Airways, Finnair, Qantas and more. They can also be redeemed for events, hotel stays, First Class tickets and more.

"As we celebrate 90 years of flying, we wouldn't be where we are today without our incredible people who work nonstop to keep things moving, even throughout a global pandemic," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "When you think about how many airlines have come and gone since 1932, it's an amazing achievement that we're still here and stronger than ever—it's because of the genuine care and hard work our people bring to our operation every day."

The number of miles gifted is also significant; it’s in honor of the nine decades of service the airline has completed, but it’s also worth a lot of flights. For example, a roundtrip flight from Seattle to New York begins at 25,000 miles, ensuring Alaska Airlines employees will be able to take the flights they want.

