Alaska Airlines Celebrates 90 Years by Giving Employees 90,000 Miles for Travel
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2022
Alaska Airlines is celebrating ninety years of flying passengers around the world by giving all its employees 90,000 miles to fly anywhere in the world.
Alaska Airlines miles never expire. Travelers who use them can also redeem them for flights on twenty oneworld partners, like British Airways, Qatar Airways, Finnair, Qantas and more. They can also be redeemed for events, hotel stays, First Class tickets and more.
"As we celebrate 90 years of flying, we wouldn't be where we are today without our incredible people who work nonstop to keep things moving, even throughout a global pandemic," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "When you think about how many airlines have come and gone since 1932, it's an amazing achievement that we're still here and stronger than ever—it's because of the genuine care and hard work our people bring to our operation every day."
The number of miles gifted is also significant; it’s in honor of the nine decades of service the airline has completed, but it’s also worth a lot of flights. For example, a roundtrip flight from Seattle to New York begins at 25,000 miles, ensuring Alaska Airlines employees will be able to take the flights they want.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience Intimate Adventures in the Caribbean and South America With Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS