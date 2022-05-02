Alaska Airlines Celebrating 'May the Fourth' With Early Boarding for Star Wars-Clad Passengers
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 02, 2022
Alaska Airlines is encouraging traveling Star Wars fans to celebrate their passion in style this "May the Fourth" with the benefit of early boarding on Wednesday, May 4.
Whether it's a Luke Skywalker t-shirt or a Darth Vader cape, participating passengers can enjoy the one-day priority boarding promotion on any Alaska flight throughout the carrier's network.
When a guest wears any Star Wars-related clothing item, they'll be able to board their flight just after Group B.
"Everybody in the galaxy loves Star Wars, so we had to celebrate this epic day the Alaska way," Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. "Whether you're traveling near – or far, far away – on May 4th, we hope to see you at our gates ready to board early in your favorite Star Wars gear."
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Learn the Ins and Outs of Hawaii by Becoming a Destination Specialist
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS