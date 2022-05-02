Last updated: 01:37 PM ET, Mon May 02 2022

Alaska Airlines Celebrating 'May the Fourth' With Early Boarding for Star Wars-Clad Passengers

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 02, 2022

Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (photo via 400tmax/iStock Unreleased)

Alaska Airlines is encouraging traveling Star Wars fans to celebrate their passion in style this "May the Fourth" with the benefit of early boarding on Wednesday, May 4.

Whether it's a Luke Skywalker t-shirt or a Darth Vader cape, participating passengers can enjoy the one-day priority boarding promotion on any Alaska flight throughout the carrier's network.

When a guest wears any Star Wars-related clothing item, they'll be able to board their flight just after Group B.

"Everybody in the galaxy loves Star Wars, so we had to celebrate this epic day the Alaska way," Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. "Whether you're traveling near – or far, far away – on May 4th, we hope to see you at our gates ready to board early in your favorite Star Wars gear."

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
The entrance to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Airport Asks Airlines To Cut Flights

Spirit Airlines Rejects JetBlue Despite Enhanced Offer

VIDEO: With Flight to Las Vegas Canceled, Couple Marries on the Plane

TSA Commemorates 20th Anniversary of First Checkpoint

Delta to Start Atlanta-Johannesburg-Cape Town Route

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS