Alaska Airlines Celebrating Winter Holiday Travel Season
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 08, 2021
Alaska Airlines announced several winter holiday-inspired changes to help travelers take to the skies with more cheer this December.
Dubbing itself the “'Merrier Carrier,” Alaska unveiled its newest special-edition aircraft featuring Starbucks, which includes the coffee company’s famous red cups filled with their signature holiday drinks.
The themed Boeing 737-900ER made its inaugural flight from Seattle to Chicago on Tuesday and is scheduled to fly throughout the network during the holiday season.
As part of the holiday experience, Alaska and Starbucks will provide 50 flights with reusable holiday cups and treats through December 12. The airline will also offset the carbon impacts of the flights through The Good Traveler program, the carrier’s commitment to be carbon net-zero by 2040.
To celebrate National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day, Alaska’s famous holiday sweaters are back to make the holiday season cozy by allowing guests who wear their festive holiday sweaters to the airport on December 17 to board early across the airline’s expansive network.
Any guest wearing an ugly holiday sweater this holiday season can also purchase a day pass to one of our nine lounges, located in Anchorage, New York, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle for just $25.
Alaska’s LIFT Miles program offers members a meaningful way to support important causes by donating to help charities with business travel and accommodating special organization requests.
