Alaska Airlines Expands Flight Subscription Service to Salt Lake City
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 04, 2022
Alaska Airlines announced it would expand the pay-by-month flight subscription service to Salt Lake City.
As the only carrier in the United States to offer the program, Flight Pass subscribers will now be able to fly between Salt Lake City and San Francisco or San Diego just in time for ski season, in addition to 18 other routes throughout California and select cities in Nevada and Arizona.
Alaska Airlines’ service allows guests to book six, 12 or 24 roundtrip flights at a fixed monthly rate, with subscribers locking in main cabin deals for a full year and paying taxes and fees when booking flights, which cost as low as $14.61 per journey.
“Utah is a popular ski and outdoor recreation destination among our California subscribers, and we’re happy to now make those trips more affordable and accessible with Flight Pass,” Alaska Airlines regional vice president Neil Thwaites said. “We’re also excited to introduce Flight Pass to Utah and provide Salt Lake City travelers with an affordable option for their frequent travel to California.”
Since its launch in February, the most booked Flight Pass routes connect major metro areas in California, while the most popular plan among the options is the $49 per month service that includes six roundtrip flights a year.
Flight Pass is currently offered in select cities in California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Alaska Airlines announced it would also provide complimentary Mileage Plan MVP member status upgrades to those who sign-up for Flight Pass.
Earlier this year, Alaska Airlines announced a new electronic bag tag program. Travelers can simply touch the phone used for check-in to the electronic bag tag, which has an antenna that powers and reads the information transmitted from the phone. The e-paper bag tag's screen will then display the guest's flight information.
