Alaska Airlines Ground Workers Reach Contract Extension

An Alaska Airlines 737-9 is serving as the flying test lab for Boeing's 2021 ecoDemonstrator program.
An Alaska Airlines 737-9. (photo courtesy of Boeing)

At a time when airline workers and their employers are having difficulties coming to terms on new deals – Southwest flight attendants for instance recently called for federal mediation to help solve their three-year impasse with management – others are trying to be more proactive.

Case in point: Alaska Airlines.

The Seattle- and Anchorage-based carrier announced Saturday that it has reached an agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) on a two-year contract extension.

The deal for Alaska’s airport customer service agents, stores, cargo, ground service and reservations agents will increase pay with market reviews to ensure wage rates stay competitive within the industry.

The extension also includes longevity pay, giving employees job security through September 27, 2028, and ensuring a future without wildcat walkouts and spot strikes.

