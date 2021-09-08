Alaska Airlines Joins HBCU Partnership Challenge
Rich Thomaselli September 08, 2021
Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12), and Rep. French Hill (R-AR-02), co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) announced that Alaska Airlines is joining the HBCU Partnership Challenge.
The HBCU Partnership Challenge is an effort to promote greater engagement and support between private companies and HBCUs.
Alaska is the first airline to join the partnership.
“At Alaska Airlines, we are on a journey to ensure everyone belongs, and has the opportunity to be their best self. We’ve also made a commitment to achieve goals for diverse representation in leadership, inclusive culture, and public leadership to enable a pipeline of diverse talent in and beyond aviation. That’s why we are proud to be the first airline to join the HBCU Partnership Challenge,” Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO, said in a statement. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we’re grateful to partner with HBCUs and the HBCU Caucus to learn and to deepen our ability to develop, attract, and grow phenomenal talent.”
The airline also recently unveiled the “Our Commitment” aircraft, featuring the profiles of the next generation of leaders – the children, grandchildren and mentees of Alaska employees, as well as quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela in typography inspired by Civil Rights Movement-era posters.
“I’m proud to welcome Alaska Airlines as the first airline to join the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus’ HBCU Partnership Challenge,” said Congresswoman Adams, founder and Co-Chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. “Right now, our HBCUs are facing a major challenge due to the pandemic and a need for capital infrastructure improvements. It’s the perfect moment for private and public partners to come together to support our HBCUs.”
