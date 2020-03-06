Last updated: 01:10 PM ET, Fri March 06 2020

Alaska Airlines to Launch Daily Nonstop Service Between Seattle and Cincinnati

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 06, 2020

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737
PHOTO: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737. (photo via DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased)

Alaska Airlines is set to make its debut in Cincinnati this summer.

The carrier announced it will launch daily nonstop service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on August 18.

Cincinnati marks the airline's 93rd nonstop destination served from its hub in Seattle.

The daily flights will be operated by a Boeing 737 aircraft, with the first departing SEA at 9:20 a.m. and arriving at CVG at 4:50 p.m. The return flight from CVG will depart one hour later and arrive at SEA by 8 p.m. local time.

"For years we've heard from flyers and our corporate clients that they'd like Seattle's hometown carrier to connect Cincinnati with the Puget Sound region," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances, in a statement accompanying Friday's announcement. "We couldn't be more excited to roll out our newest Midwest destination adding the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region to the Alaska Airlines network while furthering our commitment to Seattle, where we will offer 350 daily departures this summer."

"The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community is excited to welcome Alaska Airlines and its strong West Coast presence to CVG," added the CEO of CVG, Candace McGraw. "The new nonstop service from CVG to Seattle offers excellent schedule times and will enhance travel options for both business and leisure travelers in the tri-state region going to the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Alaska."

Alaska Airlines recently announced plans to add daily nonstop service between Seattle and Monterey, California. Those flights are scheduled to begin on June 18.

