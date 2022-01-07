Last updated: 10:32 AM ET, Fri January 07 2022

Alaska Airlines Trims January Flight Schedule Due to COVID, Winter Weather

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 07, 2022

Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (photo via 400tmax/iStock Unreleased)

Alaska Airlines announced Thursday it would reduce its flight schedule by around 10 percent for the remainder of January to offset the impact of coronavirus-related work shortages and winter weather delays.

According to The Associated Press, Alaska Airlines representatives said the carrier is dealing with an “unprecedented” number of employees calling in sick as the United States battles the Omicron coronavirus variant.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Air New Zealand Dreamliner taking off

gallery icon The World's 10 Safest Airlines for 2022

Panorama of Dublin by night. River with citylights reflections. Samuel Beckett Bridge. (photo via muzzyco / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Ireland Lifts Pre-Testing Requirement for Visitors

A beach with hammocks and palm trees in Isla Holbox, Mexico

gallery icon 22 Beaches to Add to Your Travel List This Year

Aerial view of the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel Plans to Reopen to International Travelers

“As we have entered 2022, the continued impacts of omicron have been disruptive in all our lives and unprecedented employee sick calls have impacted our ability to operate our airline reliably,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

“We are deeply grateful for how our incredible employees have pulled together to take care of our guests and each other, operate safely and make the best of a very difficult situation,” the carrier continued. “To our guests, we apologize for the considerable inconvenience and are working hard to return to the level of service they know and expect from us.”

On Friday, 1,162 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States and another 2,362 were canceled, according to FlightAware.com. Over 10,000 flights worldwide were delayed or canceled as of 10 a.m. ET.

Alaska Airlines accounted for over 130 of Friday’s flight cancellations.

Last week, JetBlue revealed it would scrap approximately 1,280 flights or nearly 10 percent of its flight schedule through January 13 as COVID-19 continues to impact its pilots and flight attendants.

“We're at our best when we are safe, reliable and caring. And right now, we need to build more reliability back into our operation as we deal with the impacts of omicron and during a time when guests generally fly less,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Air New Zealand Dreamliner taking off

The World's 10 Safest Airlines for 2022

JetBlue Announces New Sustainable Travel Partner Program

Social Media Influencers Throw Wild Party on Flight to Cancun

Delta Air Lines Implementing New CDC Isolation Guidance

Allegiant Air Places Large Boeing Order

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS