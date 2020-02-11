Allegiant Air Adds Nine New Routes
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 11, 2020
Allegiant Air has announced it will add nine new season routes to its summer schedule.
Six of the routes will go through the budget carrier’s home hub in Las Vegas, and two will emanate from San Diego – including a San Diego to Las Vegas route, according to the blog The Points Guy.
The ninth route will offer nonstop service from Bloomington, Ill. to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
“With summer quickly approaching, we know that many leisure travelers are looking to secure their vacation plans,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of planning and revenue, said in a statement.
“These new routes expand our network of affordable, convenient flights and offer vacationers nonstop access to even more popular destinations for their summer adventures.”
The announcement comes on the heels of Allegiant’s push last month into Boston, Chicago and Houston with a whopping 44 new routes. That also includes new routes through Nashville and Savannah.
The new routes through Las Vegas, San Diego and Bloomington begin June 3, 4 and 5.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS