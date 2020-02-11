Last updated: 12:31 PM ET, Tue February 11 2020

Allegiant Air Adds Nine New Routes

Allegiant Air has announced it will add nine new season routes to its summer schedule.

Six of the routes will go through the budget carrier’s home hub in Las Vegas, and two will emanate from San Diego – including a San Diego to Las Vegas route, according to the blog The Points Guy.

The ninth route will offer nonstop service from Bloomington, Ill. to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

“With summer quickly approaching, we know that many leisure travelers are looking to secure their vacation plans,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of planning and revenue, said in a statement.

“These new routes expand our network of affordable, convenient flights and offer vacationers nonstop access to even more popular destinations for their summer adventures.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Allegiant’s push last month into Boston, Chicago and Houston with a whopping 44 new routes. That also includes new routes through Nashville and Savannah.

The new routes through Las Vegas, San Diego and Bloomington begin June 3, 4 and 5.

