Allegiant Announces Largest Route Expansion, New Destinations
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 14, 2020
Allegiant announced Tuesday it would be adding 44 new nonstop routes and three new cities as part of the airline’s largest expansion to date.
To celebrate the new routes and Allegiant’s arrival in the Chicago, Boston and Houston markets, the low-cost carrier is offering one-way fares for as low as $33, which can be found at the airline’s official website.
Allegiant will begin offering new seasonal routes to Nashville International Airport from Bozeman, Montana on May 21; Sioux Falls, South Dakota on May 21; Norfolk, Virginia on May 22; Pittsburgh on May 22, Peoria, Illinois on June 4; Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 4; Fargo, North Dakota on June 4; Flint, Michigan on June 5; and Greensboro, North Carolina on June 5.
Where Your State Wants to Travel in 2020 According to TwitterDestination & Tourism
Mexico Battling Tourism Scams in Key DestinationsDestination & Tourism
Best, Worst US Airlines for Customer ServiceAirlines & Airports
FAA Wants to Slam Southwest With Huge FineAirlines & Airports
The discount carrier will also launch flights from Boston Logan International Airport to several destinations in May, including Grand Rapids, Michigan; Asheville, North Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
“There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need,” Allegiant vice president Drew Wells said in a statement. “Also, this growth is about Allegiant being true to our mission as a company. We're increasing the number of low-cost, affordable travel options for people who may otherwise be priced out of air travel.”
The other seasonal routes Allegiant is launching will originate from major travel hubs such as Chicago Midway International Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, William P. Hobby Airport, Myrtle Beach International Airport and more.
Additional service announced includes a new seasonal route from Louisville International Airport to Charleston International Airport on May 22 and Orlando Sanford International Airport to Albuquerque International Airport on June 4.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS