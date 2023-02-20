Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Routes for Summer, Fall Travel
Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air announced eight new nonstop routes to some of the top vacation destinations in the United States, starting at just $39 for one-way fares.
The airline plans to launch the new routes to Portland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Austin, Phoenix, Asheville, Chicago and Los Angeles during this year’s summer and fall travel seasons.
The new route between Denver International and Lehigh Valley International launches on June 15, with one-way fares starting as low as $59. The service between Portland International and Appleton International debuts on June 15, starting at $69.
“We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we've had in these markets,” Allegiant senior vice president Drew Wells said.“As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant.”
Other routes include Austin-Bergstrom International to Omaha (starting on June 15), Phoenix Sky Harbor to Asheville Regional (May 26), Myrtle Beach International to Akron-Canton (June 1) and Harry Reid International to Blue Grass Airport (June 15).
Allegiant is also connecting Chicago Midway International to Provo Airport, starting on June 16, for just $59, while the new seasonal route to Los Angeles International from Sioux Falls Regional Airport will debut on June 15.
The carrier revealed the new nonstop routes would operate twice weekly, and passengers must purchase tickets by February 21 for travel by November 13 to enjoy the introductory one-way fares.
