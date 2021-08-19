Allegiant Launches New Loyalty Program for Leisure Travelers
Patrick Clarke August 19, 2021
Allegiant Air has introduced Allways Rewards, a non-credit card loyalty program designed specifically for leisure travelers.
The new program is free to enroll in and will allow customers to earn and redeem points for flights, lodging and rental cars without restrictions, blackout dates or mileage tracking, according to the low-cost carrier. Allways Rewards will also leverage Allegiant's various partnerships to offer members unique rewards such as sports and live music event tickets as well as exclusive experiences.
Members will receive one point for every dollar spent at Allegiant.com and two points per $1 for spending over $500, excluding taxes and fees. Points are available for use 72 hours after travel and are redeemed at .01 per point. There are no blackout dates or usage fees and no minimum requirements for redemption, Allegiant revealed. Points have no expiration for members who purchase travel with Allegiant within two years. Allways Rewards members will be able to combine points with vouchers or promo codes as well and points are awarded to the buyer rather than to an individual traveler so members will receive full credit when purchasing family or group travel. Starting later this year, members will receive a 5 percent discount on all airfare purchased at Allegiant.com.
Allegiant is celebrating the rollout of Allways Rewards with a special launch sweepstakes beginning September 3. The grand prize winner will receive a year of concert tickets in addition to a pair of tickets to eight Las Vegas Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium and vouchers for travel to Las Vegas or any other Allegiant destination. Travelers can enroll in the Allways Rewards program by September 13 to automatically be entered to win.
"We designed Allways Rewards specifically to have an immediate personal impact for our customers. It was truly inspired by the best innovative technology and retail programs that make earning, tracking and using rewards incredibly easy," Allegiant executive vice president and chief marketing officer Scott DeAngelo said in a statement. "It's a generational departure from traditional miles-based airline loyalty, which exclusively addresses high-mileage business travelers with long layovers in airport lounges."
"This program is about always earning, redeeming and getting something in return—without having to calculate miles, or worry about exceptions like blackout dates and point expiration," he added. "It specifically benefits the way that leisure travelers fly, where they stay, and how they play. Allways Rewards members are free to spend their points at any time, in any amount for anything sold at Allegiant.com."
Earlier this month, Allegiant announced plans to expand service in 25 U.S. cities with the addition of 22 new nonstop routes.
