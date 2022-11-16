Last updated: 09:29 AM ET, Wed November 16 2022

Allegiant Offering Two Routes to Nashville for $37 One-Way

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz November 16, 2022

Allegiant Airbus.
Allegiant Airbus. (photo via Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Allegiant is offering two new nonstop routes to Nashville International Airport (BNA) to begin in February, 2023, with a new one-way pricing as low as $37.

The two new routes are from Provo, Utah’s Provo Airport (PVU) with one-way fares as low as $59, and Akron, Ohio’s Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) with one-way fares beginning from $37. Both routes launch on February 15, 2023.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Calle de Las Damas, Santo Domingo

Dominican Carrier Launches Kingston Flights

Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways Continues Expansion

A Qantas Airbus A380 in mid-flight

Chile Strengthens Connectivity With Oceania and Europe

737 Max de Aeroméxico a 10,000 pies de altura. (Foto de Aeroméxico).

Aeromexico Expands Global Network To Europe and Asia

Travelers can book their low one-way fares by November 17, 2022 for travel through August 13, 2023. Seating and dates are limited.

"Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning. "The region has so much to offer, and these new flights will start just in time to plan spring and summer vacations."

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Nashville

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
United airplane in flight.

United Airlines Becomes First To Invest in Biofuel Refinery

United Airlines

US Government Forcing Airlines to Pay Over $600 Million in Refunds

FBI Now Involved in Onboard Flight Incident

American Airlines Enhances Commitment to Fighting Cancer

Feedback on Airline Seat Size Coming into FAA

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS