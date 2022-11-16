Allegiant Offering Two Routes to Nashville for $37 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz November 16, 2022
Allegiant is offering two new nonstop routes to Nashville International Airport (BNA) to begin in February, 2023, with a new one-way pricing as low as $37.
The two new routes are from Provo, Utah’s Provo Airport (PVU) with one-way fares as low as $59, and Akron, Ohio’s Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) with one-way fares beginning from $37. Both routes launch on February 15, 2023.
Travelers can book their low one-way fares by November 17, 2022 for travel through August 13, 2023. Seating and dates are limited.
"Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning. "The region has so much to offer, and these new flights will start just in time to plan spring and summer vacations."
