Last updated: 12:48 PM ET, Sun November 10 2019

Allegiant Settles With Pilots

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 10, 2019

plane, allegiant, flight
PHOTO: Allegiant Air Airbus A320 airplanes. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Allegiant Air has settled a dispute with its pilots’ union, paving the way for a federal judge in Las Vegas to sign an order that permanently upholds an injunction against a strike or work slowdown.

The judge had issued a temporary order blocking a strike last year.

Allegiant had sued the Teamsters Union, which represents the pilots, over threats by the pilots to walk off the job. Pilots agreed not to strike over changes in the airline's crew scheduling system.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Diverted Due to Mechanical Issue

A Boeing 737 Max Takes off from Seattle

Airlines Extend 737 Max Cancellations to March 2020

Boeing, 787, max

FAA Requests More Changes to Boeing Software

Separately, Allegiant announced Friday it will make Des Moines International Airport in Iowa its latest hub.

The low-cost carrier will invest $50 million in Des Moines, creating 66 new jobs at the airport from pilots to flight attendants to mechanics. In addition, it will expand its list of destinations available from the airport.

Allegiant will begin operating out of Des Moines in May of 2020.

"It stretches our network in ways that we haven't been able to stretch before," Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey said. "So we'll be able to fly to new places—places that you might not have thought possible from Des Moines."

She did not say what the destinations were. From Des Moines, Allegiant currently flies to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and five locations in Florida. The expansion will nearly triple the number of current employees from 34 to 100.

Two of the airline's 70-plus-seat aircraft, both Airbus A320s, will be based in Des Moines. Des Moines Area Community College has chipped in $600,000 to help train the company's new employees.

"They're living and working in the community, sending their kids to local schools, spending into the economy, joining neighborhood groups," Grey said.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Diverted Due to Mechanical Issue

Airlines Extend 737 Max Cancellations to March 2020

FAA Requests More Changes to Boeing Software

Homeland Security Seeks to Move REAL ID Application Process Online

American Airlines Flight Diverted After Man Allegedly Assaults Mother, Daughter

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS