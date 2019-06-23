Amazon Air Expands Its Cargo Carrier Network
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti June 23, 2019
At last week’s Paris Air Show, Amazon announced that it has cemented a partnership with GE Capital Aviation Services to lease an additional fifteen Boeing 737-800 cargo aircraft for its proprietary fleet. The move will enable the online retail giant to further expand its Amazon Prime fast, free shipping services for customers. The new aircraft will join the five Boeing 737-800’s already in the Amazon Air network, flying out of more than twenty air gateways across the U.S.
“These new aircraft create additional capacity for Amazon Air, building on the investment in our Prime Free One-Day program,” said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon. “By 2021, Amazon Air will have a portfolio of 70 aircraft flying in our dedicated air network.”
“We’re delighted to support Amazon Air’s dedicated air network,” said Richard Greener, GECAS Cargo’s Senior Vice President. “The capability of the 737-800 freighter will further Amazon’s ability to provide reliable and regional delivery to its customers for years to come.”
In a press release, Amazon also announced plans to open new air facilities this year at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, Wilmington Air Park and Chicago Rockford International Airport. Amazon Air’s main hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is scheduled to open in 2021.
This follows an announcement by Fed-Ex released on June 7 that the courier was not renewing its contract for air carrier services with Amazon. The statement also clarified that the decision would not affect any existing contracts between Amazon and FedEx’ other business units, so it will still serve as a carrier for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries.
