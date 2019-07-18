American Airlines Adding Service for CES 2020
July 18, 2019
To support the high demand for CES 2020, American Airlines and Japan Airlines are adding direct flights between Tokyo and Las Vegas for the second straight year.
In addition, American is adding nonstop flights from Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California, as well as increasing existing service from Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth to Las Vegas surrounding the main event, which runs January 4–12.
“As CES continues to grow each year, we will continue to deliver on our promise to strengthen the value of our global network,” American vice president Vasu Raja said in a statement.
The flights between McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and Narita International Airport in Japan will be flown on a Boeing 777-200 aircraft that features 36 fully lie-flat, all-aisle access Flagship Business seats.
“Whether it's customers taking advantage of the direct flight from Austin or connecting on a lie-flat product all the way from South America to Las Vegas, we want to make sure the world's best innovators have options on the world's largest carrier,” Raja continued.
As for the flights from Austin and San Jose, they will be flown on a Boeing 737-800 with optimal schedules and convenience for CES attendees. The service from Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth will utilize an Airbus A330 and a 777-200, respectively, for an 18 percent increase in seats domestically.
Tickets for the new and upgraded flights will be available for purchase July 22.
