American Airlines Announces Cancer Fundraising Campaign With Mandy Moore
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood August 02, 2022
American Airlines announced it has teamed up with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and actress Mandy Moore to launch its annual campaign to raise funds for innovative and life-saving cancer research.
As part of the campaign, travelers will receive 25 bonus American Airlines AAdvantage miles for every dollar they donate of $25 or more to Stand Up To Cancer, now through September 30.
In addition, American customers who use their AAdvantage Mastercard credit card to contribute between $25 and $10,000, will receive 50 bonus AAdvantage miles per dollar until we reach $1 million in donations.
“I have supported Stand Up To Cancer since its inception and it has been truly amazing to see scientists, patients, actors, musicians and athletes all come together for one common cause; the fight against cancer,” Moore said.
To do this in partnership with them and American Airlines, a company so close to my heart, is truly a full circle moment,” Moore continued. “For many, cancer is a part of life's journey, and through this campaign, I hope we can raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer's groundbreaking cancer research programs, while inspiring cancer survivors, patients and those caring for a loved one facing the disease.”
Since joining forces in 2016, the airline has raised more than $11 million to benefit SU2C through fundraising efforts. SU2C creates awareness and educates the public on cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment and raises funds to support these efforts.
“The outpouring of support from our generous team members and customers has been remarkable in our six-year partnership with Stand Up To Cancer,” American Chief Communications Officer Ron DeFeo said.
“That's a testament to how passionate we are about Stand Up's mission to save lives by funding research that has led to groundbreaking scientific breakthroughs in the fight against cancer,” DeFeo continued. “It's a disease that has impacted so many of us and our loved ones.”
