American Airlines Announces Changes to Admirals Club, Flagship Lounges
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood March 18, 2020
American Airlines announced it would make operational changes to Admirals Club lounges and Flagship Lounges at airports around the world.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the resulting decrease in demand, American has changed food and beverage procedures in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Orlando, Pennsylvania and San Francisco.
Brightline Updates Train Schedule Due to OutbreakCar Rental & Rail
US and Canada Close Border to Help Stem Coronavirus' SpreadImpacting Travel
Hurtigruten Suspends OperationsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Coronavirus Forces Hundreds of Flights to be Canceled at...Airlines & Airports
States Request Delay for Real IDs at AirportsAirlines & Airports
The airline has been forced to temporarily close some U.S. Admirals Club locations in airports with multiple lounges due to decreased demand. Facilities in Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and London have also been temporarily closed.
American announced alcohol would no longer be served to guests at lounges in Boston, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Other facilities have instituted policies stating all food would be served as to-go items.
The carrier announced earlier this week it would cut 75 percent of its international capacity through May 6 to combat the loss of revenue from decreased customer demand due to the coronavirus.
Other airlines are also making changes, with United Airlines reducing the number of flights scheduled for next month by a total of 60 percent, including a 42-percent drop across the U.S. and Canada and an 85-percent decrease in international flights.
The U.S. Travel Association also announced Tuesday it projects an $809 billion hit on the U.S. economy and the loss of 4.6 million travel-related jobs in the country.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS