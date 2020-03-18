Last updated: 12:05 PM ET, Wed March 18 2020

American Airlines Announces Changes to Admirals Club, Flagship Lounges

American Airlines' Admirals Club entrance.
PHOTO: American Airlines' Admirals Club entrance. (photo via American Airlines Media)

American Airlines announced it would make operational changes to Admirals Club lounges and Flagship Lounges at airports around the world.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the resulting decrease in demand, American has changed food and beverage procedures in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Orlando, Pennsylvania and San Francisco.

The airline has been forced to temporarily close some U.S. Admirals Club locations in airports with multiple lounges due to decreased demand. Facilities in Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and London have also been temporarily closed.

American announced alcohol would no longer be served to guests at lounges in Boston, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Other facilities have instituted policies stating all food would be served as to-go items.

The carrier announced earlier this week it would cut 75 percent of its international capacity through May 6 to combat the loss of revenue from decreased customer demand due to the coronavirus.

Other airlines are also making changes, with United Airlines reducing the number of flights scheduled for next month by a total of 60 percent, including a 42-percent drop across the U.S. and Canada and an 85-percent decrease in international flights.

The U.S. Travel Association also announced Tuesday it projects an $809 billion hit on the U.S. economy and the loss of 4.6 million travel-related jobs in the country.

Donny Wood
