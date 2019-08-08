American Airlines Announces First Entrance Into Africa
August 08, 2019
While travelers are getting sad about the end of summer, American Airlines is letting the good times roll by announcing its summer 2020 international schedule, which includes the carrier’s first entrance into Africa.
When American begins offering flights to Morocco on June 4 from Philadelphia International Airport, it will become the only U.S. carrier with nonstop service to Casablanca, which will be operated three times per week on a Boeing 757.
“Our customers and team members have been asking when we’re going to start service to Africa, and I couldn’t be more pleased to make this announcement for service beginning in 2020,” American Vice President Vasu Raja said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Royal Air Maroc when they join oneworld in January, which will allow for even more connections further into Africa to places like Marrakech, Lagos and Accra. This is only the beginning.”
The airline also announced that due to growing demand, American would add adding three weekly flights between Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel starting September 9.
Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport will also host American’s further growth in the Midwest with three new destinations in Eastern Europe: Krakow, Poland; Budapest, Hungary; and Prague, Czech Republic.
When the flights begin in May 2020, the airline will offer the most premium seats to Eastern Europe of all U.S. carriers next summer, as all of the new flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8, featuring 20 Flagship Business seats and 28 Premium Economy seats.
Travelers will be able to buy tickets for the new service August 12, with flights to Tel Aviv going on sale October 10.
