Last updated: 02:45 PM ET, Thu October 21 2021

American Airlines Announces Third-Quarter Profit

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood October 21, 2021

American Airlines Airbus A319.
American Airlines Airbus A319. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines announced a profit of $169 million for the third quarter, with expectations that the winter holiday travel period would increase demand.

According to The Associated Press, American officials revealed during a third-quarter conference call the total profit was impacted by the late-summer surge of the coronavirus Delta variant that caused bookings to dip and cancellations to increase.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Travel agent giving tickets and passport with visa to tourists

US Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Continue to Improve

Golden Rock Inn Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis To Offer Departure COVID-19 Testing

Fake vaccine card

Fake Vaccine Cards Create Problems for Travel Advisors

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

Widespread Flight Cancellations Cost Southwest Airlines $75...

The airline said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be down 20 percent compared to the same period in 2019, while capacity will be only 11-13 percent below the third quarter of 2019. The carrier also plans to operate over 6,000 daily flights during peak days in the fourth quarter.

American operated more than 5,600 flights a day during the third quarter.

“While the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant delayed some of our revenue recovery, it has not stopped our progress,” American Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said.

The AP is reporting that American’s $169 million was possible due to the $992 million in federal pandemic relief the carrier received. Without the government assistance, the airline would have lost $641 million.

Earlier this month, the carrier revealed that members of American’s AAdvantage and JetBlue’s TrueBlue Mosaic loyalty programs would now receive elite benefits, including priority check-in, baggage, security and boarding when traveling with either carrier.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
TSA line at Orlando Airport

Will TSA Face a Staffing Shortage for Thanksgiving Travel Rush?

Unions Tell Pilots To Keep Focus on Flying, Not Federal Vaccine Mandate

US Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Continue to Improve

Widespread Flight Cancellations Cost Southwest Airlines $75 Million

United Tempers 3Q Earnings Boost With Jet Fuel Fears

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS